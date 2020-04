BRIEF-Axis Capital Holdings Says Q1 Estimated Net Claims Provision $300 Mln

April 27 (Reuters) - AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd:

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS - Q1 ESTIMATED NET CLAIMS PROVISION $300 MILLION, PRE-TAX, RELATED TO CATASTROPHE AND OTHER WEATHER-RELATED EVENTS

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - QTRLY NET CLAIMS PROVISION INCLUDES ESTIMATED NET CLAIMS PROVISION OF $235 MILLION, PRE-TAX, FOR COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS TO REPORT A FULL LIMIT LOSS OF $10 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH WHO PANDEMIC SWAP IN Q1

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - ESTIMATED Q1 NET CLAIMS PROVISION FOR COVID-19 IS LARGELY ATTRIBUTABLE TO PROPERTY RELATED COVERAGES

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - EXPECTS TO REPORT NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $93 MILLION FOR QUARTER, REDUCED FROM $107 MILLION