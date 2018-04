April 25 (Reuters) - AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd:

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* QTRLY NET PREMIUMS EARNED INCREASED BY 24% TO $1.2 BILLION

* DILUTED BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $52.57, A DECREASE OF 2% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER, AND A 11% DECREASE OVER LAST 12 MONTHS