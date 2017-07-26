FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2017 / 8:54 PM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Axis Capital Q2 earnings per share $1.01

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd

* Axis Capital reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-GAAP operating earnings per share $1.31

* Q2 earnings per share $1.01

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axis Capital holdings ltd says diluted book value per common share growth of 3% in quarter and 5% for last twelve months, to $60.45

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd qtrly net premiums earned increased by 4% (5% on a constant currency basis) to $981 million

* Qtrly ‍net premiums written decreased 5% to $956 million​

* Axis Capital Holdings Ltd qtrly combined ratio of 97.6%, compared to 102.2% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

