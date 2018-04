BRIEF-Axis Capital Says Realignment Of Accident & Health Business Into Insurance And Reinsurance Segments Took Place In Q1

April 11 (Reuters) - AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd:

* AXIS CAPITAL PROVIDES SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION RELATED TO THE REALIGNMENT OF ITS ACCIDENT & HEALTH BUSINESS

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS LTD - REALIGNMENT OF CO’S ACCIDENT & HEALTH BUSINESS INTO COMPANY’S INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS TOOK PLACE IN Q1 OF 2018

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS - EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, ACCIDENT & HEALTH RESULTS WILL BE INCLUDED IN RESULTS OF BOTH INSURANCE AND REINSURANCE SEGMENTS OF CO