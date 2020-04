BRIEF-Axis Capital Units Amended $250 Mln Secured Letter Of Credit Facility

April 1 (Reuters) - AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd:

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS - ON MARCH 28, UNITS AMENDED EXISTING $250 MILLION SECURED LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER $750 MILLION SECURED CREDIT FACILITY

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS - AMENDMENT TO EXTEND EXPIRATION DATE TO MARCH 31, 2021 FOR LETTERS OF CREDIT WITH TENOR NOT TO EXTEND BEYOND MARCH 31, 2022

* AXIS CAPITAL HOLDINGS - TERMS OF ADDITIONAL $500 MILLION SECURED LETTER OF CREDIT FACILITY UNDER $750 MILLION CREDIT FACILITY WITH CITIBANK EUROPE REMAIN UNCHANGED