BRIEF-Axis Q1 operating profit fell to SEK 178 mln

April 19 (Reuters) - Axis AB:

* Q1 NET SALES INCREASED BY 2 PERCENT DURING Q1 TO SEK 2,058 M (2,027)

* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT AMOUNTED TO SEK 178 MLN (234)

* SAYS THE FIRST QUARTER SAW A STABLE BEGINNING TO THE YEAR, HOWEVER, WITH A LOWER GROWTH RATE THAN THE CORRESPONDING PERIOD OF LAST YEAR. THE DIFFERENCE WAS LARGELY DUE TO THE COMPARISON WITH A VERY STRONG FIRST QUARTER IN 2017

* SAYS THE PREVIOUSLY REPORTED SITUATION OF A STRAINED COMPONENT SUPPLY ALSO CONTRIBUTED TO THE SLIGHTLY LOWER SALES IN THE QUARTER

* SAYS THE MARKET ACTIVITY AND INFLOW OF NEW PROJECTS MEANS THAT AXIS’ VIEW ON THE CURRENT MARKET GROWTH RATE REMAINS UNCHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Olof Swahnberg)