Oct 23 (Reuters) - Axis Real Estate Investment Trust

* Qtrly revenue 42 million RGT, qtrly net profit 32.6 million RGT ​

* Year ago qtrly revenue 42 million RGT, year ago qtrly net profit 36.5 million RGT ​‍​

* Proposed 2017 third interim income distribution of 2.00 sen per unit‍​ Source text :(bit.ly/2zuYWdu) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)