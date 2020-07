BRIEF-Axogen Announces New Seven-Year Financing Agreement With Oberland Capital

July 1 (Reuters) - AxoGen Inc:

* AXOGEN ANNOUNCES NEW SEVEN-YEAR FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH OBERLAND CAPITAL AND PROVIDES PRELIMINARY SECOND QUARTER REVENUE ESTIMATE

* SEES Q2 REVENUE AT LEAST $21 MILLION

* AXOGEN - NEW FINANCING AGREEMENT PROVIDES UP TO $75.0 MILLION IN THREE TRANCHES WITH INTEREST ONLY PAYMENTS OVER SEVEN YEARS

* PRELIMINARY Q2 REVENUE IS ESTIMATED TO BE AT LEAST $21 MILLION, DOWN 21% VERSUS PRIOR YEAR

* PACE OF RECOVERY CONTINUES TO VARY REGIONALLY BASED ON LOCAL IMPACT OF COVID-19

* REMAIN MEASURED IN CO’S OUTLOOK FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR

* BELIEVE MOST CURRENTLY DEFERRED PROCEDURES WILL BE COMPLETED BY END OF SUMMER

* COVID-19 WILL CONTINUE TO NEGATIVELY IMPACT INCIDENCE OF TRAUMA AND SURGICAL PROCEDURE VOLUMES

* EXPECT THIRD AND Q4 REVENUE WILL REMAIN BELOW PRIOR-YEAR LEVELS

* DREW $35.0 MILLION AT CLOSING ON JUNE 30, 2020 PURSUANT TO FINANCING AGREEMENT WITH OBERLAND CAPITAL

* FINANCING FACILITY ALLOWS FOR SECOND TRANCHE OF $15.0 MILLION

* FACILITY ALSO ALLOWS A THIRD TRANCHE OF $25.0 MILLION

* NEW DEBT FACILITY REQUIRES QUARTERLY INTEREST PAYMENTS FOR SEVEN YEARS

* INTEREST OF DEBT FACILITY IS CALCULATED AS 7.5% PLUS GREATER OF LIBOR OR 2.0%

* INTEREST RATE OF DEBT FACILITY AT CLOSING IS 9.5%