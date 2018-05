May 7 (Reuters) - AxoGen Inc:

* AXOGEN ANNOUNCES PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK

* AXOGEN INC - COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF 2 MILLION SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK

* AXOGEN INC - INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM PROPOSED OFFERING FOR LONG TERM FACILITY AND CAPACITY EXPANSION AND GENERAL CORPORATE PURPOSES