AxoGen Inc:

* AXOGEN, INC. ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD

* AXOGEN INC - ZADEREJ SUCCEEDS JAMIE M. GROOMS, WHO WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR OF BOARD

* AXOGEN INC - ELECTED KAREN ZADEREJ AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD IN ADDITION TO CURRENT ROLE AS PRESIDENT AND CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: