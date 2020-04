BRIEF-Axogen Inc Sees Q1 Revenue About $24.3 Mln

April 23 (Reuters) - AxoGen Inc:

* AXOGEN, INC. REPORTS PRELIMINARY REVENUE FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2020, PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC, AND ANNOUNCES DISMISSAL OF CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT

* SEES Q1 2020 REVENUE ABOUT $24.3 MILLION

* SAYS IMPLEMENTED PLAN REDUCING EXECUTIVE CASH COMPENSATION AND BOARD FEES BY 20%

* SAYS PLAN INCLUDES REDUCING CASH COMPENSATION FOR ALL OTHER EMPLOYEES BY 10% TO 15%

* SAYS COMPLETED EMPLOYEE LAYOFF OF APPROXIMATELY 10% OF ITS WORKFORCE AND IMPLEMENTED A HIRING FREEZE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: