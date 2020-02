Feb 24 (Reuters) - AxoGen Inc:

* AXOGEN, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL-YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2020 REVENUE $124 MILLION TO $128 MILLION

* EXPECTS THAT NUMBER OF DIRECT SALES REPRESENTATIVES WILL INCREASE TO BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY 126 AND 131 IN 2020

* EXPECTS GROSS MARGIN TO REMAIN ABOVE 80% AND OPERATING MARGIN WILL SEE MODERATE IMPROVEMENT YEAR OVER YEAR IN 2020

* FY2020 REVENUE VIEW $131.7 MILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: