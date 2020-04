BRIEF-Axogen Says Coronavirus To Negatively Impact Co's Financial Results

April 1 (Reuters) - AxoGen Inc:

* AXOGEN INC -LIMITATIONS CAUSED BY EVOLVING COVID-19 PANDEMIC & MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AXOGEN- LIMITATIONS ON TRAVEL AND ACCESS, OTHERS CAUSED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC, MACROECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT, WILL NEGATIVELY IMPACT CO’S FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AXOGEN INC - SUSPENDING 2020 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE AS PROVIDED ON FEBRUARY 24, 2020

* AXOGEN- RECON STUDY'S PATIENT ENROLLMENT MAY NOT BE COMPLETED BY END OF JUNE 2020 AS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED