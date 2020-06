June 10 (Reuters) - Axolot Solutions Holding AB:

* US PATENT APPROVAL FOR AXOLOT SOLUTIONS

* INVENTION BASED ON AXOPUR® CONCEPT HAS NOW BEEN APPROVED AS A PATENT IN US

* THERE HAS BEEN AN APPROVAL OF A PATENT IN US, BASED ON A NEW AXOPUR® INVENTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)