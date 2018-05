BRIEF-Axon Buys Vievu Camera Unit From Safariland Group

May 4 (Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc:

* AXON ACQUIRES VIEVU CAMERA SUBSIDIARY FROM THE SAFARILAND GROUP AND ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC LONG-TERM HOLSTER PARTNERSHIP

* AXON ENTERPRISE INC - TERMS OF DEAL INCLUDE CASH, STOCK AND STOCK EARN OUT

* AXON ENTERPRISE INC - MAJORITY OF VIEVU’S EMPLOYEES ARE BASED IN SEATTLE AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE INTEGRATED INTO AXON’S SEATTLE OFFICE

* AXON ENTERPRISE - AS PER PARTNERSHIP, SAFARILAND WILL BECOME PREFERRED HOLSTER SUPPLIER FOR CO'S TASER CONDUCTED ELECTRIC WEAPON