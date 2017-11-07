FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Axon reports record revenues over $90 million in third quarter 2017
Sections
Featured
Crisis spawns boom in gambling
Venezuela
Crisis spawns boom in gambling
Guns lumped with hospitals, greeting cards in fund filings
Exchange-Traded Funds
Guns lumped with hospitals, greeting cards in fund filings
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
Breakingviews
Disney-Fox mashup would truly be over the top
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 7, 2017 / 9:10 PM / in an hour

BRIEF-Axon reports record revenues over $90 million in third quarter 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 7 (Reuters) - Axon Enterprise Inc

* Axon reports record revenues over $90 million in third quarter 2017

* Q3 earnings per share $0.01

* Q3 sales $90.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $82.9 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍taser weapons segment revenue increased 12% to $59.4 million in Q3 2017​

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍remain on track to be below $50 million of inventory by year end​

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍total inventory in quarter decreased to $52.7 million, from $60.7 million at end of q2 2017​

* Axon enterprise - “‍expect significant improvements in hardware margins in our body camera segment over next several quarters​”

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍expect full year revenue growth to exceed 25 percent

* Axon Enterprise Inc - ‍expect Q4 2017 gross margin to show slight improvement​

* FY2017 revenue view $329.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.