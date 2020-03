March 16 (Reuters) - Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc :

* AXONICS® ANNOUNCES FILING OF PETITIONS BEFORE THE UNITED STATES PATENT AND TRADEMARK OFFICE CONTESTING THE VALIDITY OF MEDTRONIC PATENTS

* AXONICS- FILING SEVEN PETITIONS BEFORE USPTO REQUESTING INTER PARTES REVIEW TO CONTEST VALIDITY OF PATENTS MEDTRONIC HAS ALLEGED TO BE INFRINGED BY CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: