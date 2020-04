BRIEF-Axonics Modulation Says Most Employees To Take Temporary 20% Cut In Base Salary For Remainder Of Q2 2020

April 16 (Reuters) - Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc :

* AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC - MOST EMPLOYEES WILL BE TAKING TEMPORARY 20% CUT IN BASE SALARY FOR REMAINDER OF Q2 2020 DUE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

* AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES - BASE SALARY CUTS INCLUDE 20% CUT FOR CEO AND ALL NAMED EXECUTIVE OFFICERS, WORLDWIDE SALES AND CLINICAL PERSONNEL

* AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC - CERTAIN MANUFACTURING EMPLOYEES AT LOWER END OF CO’S COMPENSATION RANGE WILL GET A 10% INCREASE IN HOURLY WAGES

* AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC - FOR Q2 OF 2020, CASH RETAINER FOR EACH DIRECTOR SERVING ON BOARD WILL ALSO BE TEMPORARILY REDUCED BY 20%