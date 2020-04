April 29 (Reuters) - Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc :

* AXONICS NAMES MICHAEL H. CARREL AS CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES - RAPHAEL WISNIEWSKI IS RETIRING AND WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2020 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS