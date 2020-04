April 14 (Reuters) - Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc :

* AXONICS® ANNOUNCES U.S. FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVAL OF NEXT GENERATION IMPLANTABLE NEUROSTIMULATOR

* AXONICS MODULATION TECHNOLOGIES INC - NEXT GENERATION AXONICS INS IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHIPPING TO CUSTOMERS IN U.S. DURING Q3 OF 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: