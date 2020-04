April 15 (Reuters) - Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd:

* AXOVANT ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH INVITAE TO INCREASE ACCESS TO GENETIC TESTING AND ACCELERATE DIAGNOSES OF GM1 AND GM2 GANGLIOSIDOSIS

* AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES - INITIATIVE SUPPORTS IDENTIFICATION OF PATIENTS WITH GM1 AND GM2 GANGLIOSIDOSIS WHO ARE CURRENTLY MISDIAGNOSED OR UNDIAGNOSED