June 8 (Reuters) - Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd:

* AXOVANT COMPLETES ENROLLMENT OF LOW-DOSE COHORT IN PHASE 1/2 STUDY OF AXO-AAV-GM1 AND EXPANDS STUDY TO INCLUDE TYPE I (INFANTILE ONSET) PATIENTS WITH GM1 GANGLIOSIDOSIS

* AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD - SIX-MONTH DATA FROM LOW-DOSE COHORT OF AXO-AAV-GM1 EXPECTED IN Q4 2020

* AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD - EXPECT TO INITIATE HIGH-DOSE COHORT OF AXO-AAV-GM1 IN 2H 2020