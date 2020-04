April 20 (Reuters) - Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd:

* AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES - ON APRIL 14, GAVE NOTICE TO VOLUNTARILY PREPAY AMOUNT EQUAL TO $16 MILLION, UNDER LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT, DATED FEB 2, 2017

* AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD - IN ADDITION, TO PAY HERCULES CAPITAL, CHARGE EQUAL TO 1.0% OF OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL, OR ABOUT $157,000 Source text: [bit.ly/2VKHheH] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)