June 10 (Reuters) - Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd:

* AXOVANT ANNOUNCES YEAR-END FINANCIAL RESULTS AND EXPECTED KEY CLINICAL MILESTONES IN Q4 2020

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.54

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.58 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* CASH POSITION OF $80.8 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2020 AND EXPECTED RUNWAY INTO SECOND CALENDAR QUARTER OF 2021

* DATA FROM COHORT 2 OF SUNRISE-PD PHASE 2 STUDY OF AXO-LENTI-PD IN PARKINSON'S DISEASE EXPECTED IN Q4