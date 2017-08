July 19 (Reuters) - Axovant Sciences Ltd

* Axovant - new data from preclinical study, suggests intepirdine may have neuroprotective properties against vascular injury, neuronal metabolic dysfunction​

* Axovant Sciences- ‍expects to report topline results from Phase 3 study in subjects with mild to moderate Alzheimer's Disease in late September 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: