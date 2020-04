BRIEF-Axovant Provides Business, Operations Update During Covid-19 Pandemic

April 8 (Reuters) - Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd:

* AXOVANT PROVIDES BUSINESS AND OPERATIONS UPDATE DURING THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD - COMPLETED DOSING OF ALL PATIENTS IN SECOND COHORT OF AXO-LENTI-PD DOSE ESCALATION STUDY

* AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD - ARE ON TRACK TO ATTAIN OUR 2020 MILESTONES

* AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD - AXOVANT HAS MATERIAL FOR LENTIVIRAL AND AAV PROGRAMS ON HAND TO MEET NEEDS OF OUR ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS

* AXOVANT GENE THERAPIES LTD - PLANS TO UPDATE ITS GUIDANCE IN JUNE 2020 WHEN COMPANY ANNOUNCES FISCAL 2019 YEAR-END RESULTS