March 20 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS ACCELERATES COMPLETION OF THE ADVANCE-1 PHASE 2/3 TRIAL OF AXS-05 IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AGITATION

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - AXS-05 AND PLACEBO ARMS FULLY ENROLLED WITH ESTIMATED COMPLETION RATE OF MORE THAN 90%

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - TOPLINE RESULTS NOW EXPECTED EARLY 2Q 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: