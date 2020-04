BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics Announces AXS-05 Achieves Primary Endpoint In In Alzheimer’S Disease Agitation

April 27 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES AXS-05 ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN THE ADVANCE-1 PIVOTAL PHASE 2/3 TRIAL IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AGITATION

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AGITATION, AS MEASURED BY CMAI TOTAL SCORE COMPARED TO PLACEBO

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - AXS-05 WAS WELL-TOLERATED AND NOT ASSOCIATED WITH COGNITIVE IMPAIRMENT OR SEDATION

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS - NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS WERE DEEMED TO BE RELATED TO STUDY DRUG IN ANY TREATMENT ARM

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS - REMAIN ON TRACK TO SUBMIT AN NDA FOR AXS-05 FOR TREATMENT OF MAJOR DEPRESSIVE DISORDER

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS - REMAIN ON TRACK TO SUBMIT AN NDA FOR AXS-07 PRODUCT CANDIDATE FOR ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN Q4 OF THIS YEAR