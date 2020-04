BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics Announces Axs-07 Achieves Both Co-Primary Endpoints

April 6 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES AXS-07 ACHIEVES BOTH CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS AND PREVENTS MIGRAINE PAIN PROGRESSION IN THE INTERCEPT PHASE 3 TRIAL IN THE EARLY TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - AXS-07 MET BOTH OF TWO CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - NDA SUBMISSION OF AXS-07 IN ACUTE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE ON TRACK FOR 4Q 2020

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - AXS-07 WAS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED IN TRIAL