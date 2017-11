Nov 28 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES AXS-07 FOR THE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍PHASE 3 TRIAL ANTICIPATED IN 2018​

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - AXS-07 HAS ‍POTENTIAL FOR “SUPERIOR” EFFICACY AS COMPARED TO CURRENT TREATMENTS​

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍U.S. FDA PRE-INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG APPLICATION​ MEETING WRITTEN GUIDANCE RECEIVED