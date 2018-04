April 19 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS NICK PIZZIE, CPA, MBA, AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - PIZZIE WILL REPLACE JOHN GOLUBIESKI, CFO, WHO SUBMITTED HIS RESIGNATION ON APRIL 13, 2018, EFFECTIVE MAY 9, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)