BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics Posts Q4 Loss Per Share Of $0.71

March 12 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.71

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $-0.48 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES CASH AT DEC 31, 2019 WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND EXPECTED OPERATIONS, BASED ON CURRENT OPERATING PLANS, FOR AT LEAST 2 YRS

* NDA FILING FOR AXS-07 IN MIGRAINE EXPECTED IN 4Q 2020

* TOPLINE RESULTS FOR INTERCEPT PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXS-07 IN TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE ON TRACK FOR 1Q 2020

* TOPLINE RESULTS FOR ADVANCE PHASE 2/3 TRIAL OF AXS-05 IN ALZHEIMER'S DISEASE AGITATION ANTICIPATED IN 3Q 2020