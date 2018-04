BRIEF-Axsome Therapeutics Says Independent Committee Recommends Continuation Of Depression Trial

April 26 (Reuters) - Axsome Therapeutics Inc:

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE OUTCOME OF INTERIM ANALYSIS OF STRIDE-1 PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXS-05 IN TREATMENT RESISTANT DEPRESSION

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - SECOND INTERIM ANALYSIS ANTICIPATED SECOND HALF OF 2018 FOR EFFICACY

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - INDEPENDENT DATA MONITORING COMMITTEE RECOMMENDS TRIAL CONTINUATION

* AXSOME THERAPEUTICS INC - IDMC ALSO REVIEWED AVAILABLE SAFETY INFORMATION FROM STUDY AND INDICATED AXS-05 APPEARED SAFE AND WELL-TOLERATED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: