April 11 (Reuters) - AXT Inc:

* AXT, INC. UPDATES EXPECTATIONS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER 2018

* SEES Q1 REVENUE $24 MILLION TO $24.5 MILLION

* COMPLETED FIRST PHASE OF FACILITIZATION OF ITS NEW MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN DINGXING, CHINA

* ORDERED MANDATORY FACTORY SHUTDOWNS IN BEIJING CAUSED BY AIR POLLUTION LATE IN QUARTER

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $26.7 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S