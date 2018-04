April 19 (Reuters) - AXWAY SOFTWARE SA:

* AXWAY SOFTWARE – Q1 2018 REVENUE: €63.2 MILLION

* WILL REISSUE ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 AT HALF-YEAR RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT ON JULY 25, 2018.

* TARGETS REMAIN UNCHANGED - CEO

* CONFIRMS ITS AMBITIONS FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)