April 7 (Reuters) - Axway Software SA:

* AXWAY SOFTWARE SUSPENDS ITS ANNUAL OBJECTIVES AND WILL PROPOSE TO NEXT GENERAL MEETING THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID IN RESPECT OF 2019

* 2020 TARGETS HAVE BEEN CALLED INTO QUESTION BY THE UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING THE CURRENT CRISIS

* COMPANY BENEFITS FROM A SOUND FINANCIAL POSITION AND POSITIVE CASH FLOW AND HAS READILY AVAILABLE FINANCING CAPACITY