Dec 12 (Reuters) - Ayala Corp:

* GNPOWER DINGININ ACHIEVED FINANCIAL CLOSE FOR PROJECT FINANCING OF SECOND UNIT OF POWER PLANT, IN DINGININ, BATAAN

* ESTIMATED COST OF GNPD PROJECT IS US$1.7BLN, WITH DEBT COMPONENT TO BE PROVIDED BY PHILIPPINE BANKS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: