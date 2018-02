Feb 7 (Reuters) - Ayala Corp:

* REFERS TO NEWS ARTICLE REGRDING AYALA CORP SET TO ACQUIRE KIA PHILIPPINE, IN SPIN.PH ON FEB 5‍​

* CONFIRMS UNIT RECEIVED NOTICE FROM KIA MOTORS ASIA THAT IT CONSIDERED AYALA GROUP AS PREFERRED BIDDER, NO DEFINITIVE TERMS HAS BEEN REACHED