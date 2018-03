March 12 (Reuters) - Ayala Corp:

* FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 30.26 BILLION PESOS VERSUS 26.01 BILLION PESOS

* FY REVENUES 266.79 BILLION PESOS VERSUS 221.71 BILLION PESOS‍​

* INCREASING ITS CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 BY 44 PERCENT TO 249 BILLION PESOS‍​