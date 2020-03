BRIEF-Ayala Corp Says To Date, No Reported Cases Of Covid-19 Within The Ayala Group

March 16 (Reuters) - Ayala Corp:

* AYALA CORP - TO DATE, NO REPORTED CASES OF COVID-19 WITHIN THE AYALA GROUP

* AYALA CORP - HAS PUT IN SOCIAL DISTANCING MEASURES TO ENSURE SAFETY OF ITS WORKFORCE WHILE ENSURING CONTINUITY OF BUSINESS OPERATIONS

* AYALA CORP- TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS DUE TO COVID-19 MAY ADVERSELY HIT ELECTRICITY CONSUMPTION & ELECTRICTY MARKET PRICES, LIKELY TO AFFECT UNIT AC ENERGY

