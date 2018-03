March 26 (Reuters) - Ayala Land Inc:

* CLARIFIES ON NEWS ARTICLE ENTITLED “AYALA LAND SEEKS SEC NOD TO ISSUE P10-BILLION 10-YEAR BONDS” POSTED IN MANILASTANDARD.NET ‍​

* CLARIFIES THAT TO DATE, CO HAS ISSUED AGGREGATE OF 32-BILLION PESOS IN DEBT SECURITIES

* SAYS UPON ISSUANCE OF 10-BLN PESOS, 10-YEAR BONDS, CO WILL HAVE BALANCE OF 8-BLN PESOS FOR ISSUANCE UNDER SHELF REGISTRATION WITH SEC‍​‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: