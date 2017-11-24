FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ayala Land responds to PSE letter seeking clarification on Businessworld article
November 24, 2017 / 7:17 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Ayala Land responds to PSE letter seeking clarification on Businessworld article

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ayala Land Inc:

* Responds to PSE letter seeking clarification on businessworld article entitled “ALI to accelerate capex spending in 2018”‍​

* Clarifies co still in process of finalizing 2018 funding requirements & 2018 capital expenditure budget

* Estimates to raise around 15 billion pesos to 20 billion pesos “from the debt capital markets next year to support our plans”

* On track to reach 90 billion pesos worth of residential projects launched at end of 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
