BRIEF-Ayala Land responds to PSE letter seeking clarification on Businessworld article

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ayala Land Inc:

* Responds to PSE letter seeking clarification on businessworld article entitled “ALI to accelerate capex spending in 2018”‍​

* Clarifies co still in process of finalizing 2018 funding requirements & 2018 capital expenditure budget

* Estimates to raise around 15 billion pesos to 20 billion pesos “from the debt capital markets next year to support our plans”

* On track to reach 90 billion pesos worth of residential projects launched at end of 2017