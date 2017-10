Sept 26 (Reuters) - AYIMA GROUP AB (PUBL):

* AUGUST SALES REPORT - 11.1 MSEK

* ‍AUGUST REVENUE INCREASED TO 11.1 MSEK FROM 9.9 MSEK IN JULY

* THE MONTHLY RESULT WAS LOWER THAN AUGUST IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR​