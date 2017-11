Nov 15 (Reuters) - AYIMA GROUP AB (PUBL):

* Q3 ‍TOTAL REVENUE AMOUNTED TO 38.4 MSEK (39.8) A DECREASE OF 4% FROM SAME PERIOD IN 2016​

* ‍IT IS EXPECTED THAT COMPANY WILL TRADE PROFITABLY FOR REST OF 2017​

* ‍IT IS EXPECTED MARGINS WILL INCREASE AS A NATURAL CONSEQUENCE OF GROWTH IN 2018​

* Q3 OPERATING LOSS SEK ‍​ 3.0 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT SEK 3.0 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)