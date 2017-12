Dec 14 (Reuters) - AYIMA GROUP AB (PUBL):

* AYIMA SF OFFICE SIGNS NEW CLIENT CONTRACT

* ‍CLIENT IS A SUBSIDIARY BRAND OF A GLOBAL TRAVEL COMPANY​

* NEW ENGAGEMENT WILL START DURING DEC 2017 AND BEGIN TO BE FULLY REFLECTED IN Q1, 2018 RESULTS

* VALUE OF CONTRACT WILL BE A MINIMUM OF ABOUT SEK 1 MILLION IN FIRST YEAR