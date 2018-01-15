FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 15, 2018 / 3:52 PM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-Ayima says has entered discussions with potential acquisition targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Ayima Group Ab (Publ) says:

* Has entered discussions with potential strategic acquisition targets.

* Any potential acquisitions will add complimentary services to Ayima’s range of services as well as increasing profit margins and cashflows for the group.

* The areas that the company will be looking at are for Ayima’s current core services, including SEO, Programmatic Advertising, CRO and Web Design and Development. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Johan Sennero)

