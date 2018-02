Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ayima Group Ab (Publ):

* AYIMA SECURES ADDITIONAL FUNDING TO MAINTAIN GROWTH STRATEGY

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH A SMALL GROUP OF INVESTORS​

* ‍SIGNED AN AGREEMENT FOR LOAN INSTRUMENT TO PROVIDE 8.5MSEK IN ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL FUNDING​

* ‍LENDERS ARE GÖRAN MÅNSSON (3MSEK), GERHARD DAL (3MSEK) AND AYIMA EMPLOYEE BENEFIT TRUST (2.5MSEK)​

* ‍NEED FOR ADDITIONAL WORKING CAPITAL DUE TO RECENT ROBUST GROWTH IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION AND ASSOCIATED STAFF RECRUITMENT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)