Sept 15 (Reuters) - AYIMA GROUP AB (PUBL)

* SAYS A ‍FASHION RETAILER SIGNED A LONG-TERM CONTRACT FOR PROVISION OF SEARCH ENGINE OPTIMISATION (SEO) SERVICES​

* ‍VALUE OF CONTRACT IS ESTIMATED TO BE AT LEAST 5.5MSEK IN FIRST YEAR​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)