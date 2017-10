Oct 30 (Reuters) - AYIMA GROUP AB (PUBL):

* AYIMA‘S LONDON OFFICE SIGNS NEW CLIENT CONTRACT

* ‍VALUE OF CONTRACT WILL BE A MINIMUM OF GBP 180,000 (2.0 MSEK) IN FIRST YEAR​

* ‍NEW ENGAGEMENT WILL COMMENCE DURING NOVEMBER 2017 AND BEGIN TO BE REFLECTED IN Q4 RESULTS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)