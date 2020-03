March 18 (Reuters) - Ayima Group AB (publ):

* UPDATE ON CORONAVIRUS

* HAS FOLLOWED GOVERNMENT ADVICE AND CLOSED IT’S OFFICES IN LONDON, NEW YORK AND SAN FRANCISCO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN TERMS OF OPERATIONS, AYIMA HAS NOT EXPERIENCED ANY SIGNIFICANT CHANGE TO WORKLOADS OR WORKFLOWS SO FAR

* MOST OF COMPANY’S CLIENTS ARE DIGITAL OR ECOMMERCE COMPANIES THEMSELVES AND MANY HAVE EXPERIENCED INCREASED DEMAND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS SITUATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)